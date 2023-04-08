Leeds United selection suggestion, valued Whites boost and survival chance: David Prutton

The Whites need to take points off teams in and around them and the result plunged Forest into a couple of days' worth of consternation with regards to boss Steve Cooper which can't be pleasant for anyone involved in that.

But for Leeds, the win was huge and both the atmosphere and the mettle that they showed to get themselves up after being down and through the game was fantastic. Jack Harrison got himself into the right place at the right time for the equaliser and the winning goal from Luis Sinisterra was a very good goal.

The performance just showed everything that has been good at Leeds so far under new head coach Javi Gracia - a bit of fight, a nice set up, aptitude and attitude to what he wants to do and just lots and lots of ticks in all the right boxes.

WAITING IN THE WINGS: Leeds United star Willy Gnonto, left, with fellow attacking ace Crysencio Summerville during the warm up ahead of Tuesday night's 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Harrison then signed a new five-year deal on Thursday and he has always been a lad that has had a good attitude and approached his job in the way that fans love. He was almost out the door and away down the M1 to Leicester City in January but that one didn't happen and I've not seen any adverse reaction from Jack.

I didn't see him down tools or disappointed with stuff. In the very brief time that I have chatted to him, he looks a very focused and very professional player that loves playing for such a big football club and very rarely is he letting Leeds down over the course of his career with Leeds so far.

It would be lovely if we were looking at a very high number of goals and assists and that is something that can be perennially worked on for someone like Jack. But I consider him a valued member of the squad both on the pitch and off it.

With regards to Premier League safety, I'd say that Leeds are on the way to being there but that the road is still set with pitfalls and dead ends and potential potholes. You just have to look at the games over the last few games. Everton looked dead and buried against Tottenham but then a worldy from Michael Keane got them out of trouble.

Newcastle United beating West Ham was a big result for Everton and others down there so there is plenty for Leeds to keep an eye on but also plenty for Leeds to do personally themselves. There will be no resting of any laurels but Javi has brought a bit of composure to the side that was needed in such a fraught situation.

In terms of what Leeds need to stay up, another six points would be a very healthy return between now and the end of the season. It would be nice to see Leeds now go on an unbeaten run that sees them home and safe and very, very settled but that's unlikely to be the case and the maths of it all is quite hard. Mathematically, they could win another two games yet everyone around them could do their utmost to make sure that means nothing by the end of the season.

But Leeds have given themselves one hell of a platform and the fact that we are talking about Leeds being in a position outside of the bottom three with these games to play means there is an element of being able to take care of your own business.

Given the way the season has gone, if you'd have offered that to a Leeds fan at this stage of the season with this run of games left then they'd have snapped your hand off. Sunday's Elland Road clash against Crystal Palace is next and Wilfried Zaha is going to be a big miss for the Eagles.

But Roy Hodgson has come back in as manager and they started off with a win against Leicester City last weekend so they will be full of confidence. They have proven with Roy coming back and winning against Leicester without Zaha that they have the ability to cope without their star man.

That awful run of results where there was no win this calendar year until Roy took over speaks volumes although there is only the top six, seven or eight in this league that look to be year on year shoehorned in for another year in the Premier League.

The rest is an absolute dogfight and it always will be the case because of the disparity in the finances of the clubs that we are talking about. Is it a surprise that Palace are down there? Should you be surprised? Probably not, no. You get teams that do well one season but not the next. Look at Leicester down there.

The Premier League is as unforgiving a league of football as you are going to find around world football so it doesn't surprise me at all where Palace are given how tough the division is. But for Leeds, Sunday's game against Palace has to be akin to the Forest game.

They've got to make sure that they take the points off the teams that are in and around them and Palace are absolutely in the dogfight as we know how far it goes up in the Premier League standings.It's imperative that another good Leeds performance and result is forthcoming from Leeds. Easter can be seen as a hectic weekend. It's not overly hectic for Leeds but it could be pivotal.

Team wise, I'd go unchanged as I think it breeds confidence and I think it shows a loyalty to the players that have dug themselves out of a hole and got themselves a very, very vital three points against Forest.

