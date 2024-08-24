Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke did not have to look to the hills on Friday night in Sheffield to see where his help was coming from.

It's a good job, really, that Farke and his team did such a good job at Hillsborough, because no one was riding to the rescue. Largie Ramazani was at Thorp Arch on Thursday, wearing all the right gear, but not registered in time to be any help whatsoever 24 hours later. At around 11pm on Friday night Manor Solomon was getting closer to a loan move from Tottenham Hotspur, but by that time the game was done and Leeds were taking three points back up the M1 with them.

It takes a village to raise a child and a squad to raise a promotion challenge but fortunately for 49ers Enterprises and everyone involved in Elland Road decision making it took just 11 men to stuff the Owls and raise spirits around the club at the end of a fraught week.

Before we get to the good stuff, of which there was plenty, consider for a moment the mood had this game gone the other way. Defeat or maybe even just a failure to win would have turned the wailing and gnashing of teeth all the way up to 11. This season was not supposed to start like this. Deja vu was not on the menu and yet it has been served up in sickening portions, with exit clauses for both starter and main, and a light bench for dessert. Two goalkeepers, a 16-year-old prospect and two of his fellow teenagers padded the numbers on the padded seats in the away dugout. Max Wober out injured. Patrick Bamford out injured, again. When the team sheet came out, the starting XI looked fine but worried eyes looked to the bench. Had that matchday squad come away pointless, the club's hierarchy would have been looking for shelter from the fallout. The season has started, lads and lasses, why does it look like this, again?

Until such a time as the squad looks as it should, as filled out by quality and quantity as it should, then the only real defence to the charges being laid at the feet of the ownership, the CEO, recruitment heads and Farke is found in results. Without results, the club is a sitting duck taking fire from all sides. So this game mattered. It mattered anyway, as a competitive fixture and a Yorkshire derby to boot. But it really mattered that Leeds gave everyone something to smile about, or simply license to breathe out.

And just like anything worth having, the result was not easily come by because Wednesday are a big, strong, solid unit of a side. In Danny Rohl they have an impressive character in charge, someone potentially capable of steering a previously listing and wayward ship to happier waters. Rohl put out a back five that made Leeds' front line look like tiny children. And for the opening period of the game, size mattered. It mattered when Wednesday won corners or long throws, one of which was headed wide by Dominic Iorfa. It mattered when Brenden Aaronson was bounced unceremoniously to the turf in successive 50:50s.

But it began to matter less and less when Leeds began to use the ball and their heads. Without possession, Wednesday had to lumber around after nippier, more nimble opponents and they found it hard to defend darts into their area. Mateo Joseph had the first chance, from an acute angle, and Pascal Struijk the second, from a short corner routine. Neither found the net.

Speed of thought and of foot was going to be absolutely key if Leeds were to play their way around or through tree trunk legs and into space. That's exactly what brought the opener. Building from the very back and Illan Meslier, Leeds passed the ball quickly and slickly down the right, via a delightful Dan James flick, and into Willy Gnonto in the middle. His through ball put Mateo Joseph in the area and though he went down under what looked like a foul, the ball fell kindly for Aaronson to make it 1-0.

From that moment on the result rarely looked in doubt, for Leeds assumed near total control of the football. Gnonto popped up all over the place, even dropping into a central defensive midfield position to take possession and drive forward to get another attack going. What made his ever-growing influence all the more impressive is that it took a conscious decision on his behalf not to lose his head, in order to use it to hurt Wednesday. He was kicked all over, rarely offered much protection by the referee's cards and then shown one himself for what was admittedly a rash challenge of his own. Though he muttered and gestured and advised referee Simon Hooper, he kept a lid on it and kept dusting himself down to go again.

He wasn't the only one causing problems, though. The pass Joseph played to put James in on goal for the second did serious justice to the number 19 on his back. Pablo Hernandez himself would have been proud of it. James did the pass justice with his finish, a dinked effort. How close the finish was to what James intended is up for debate but the quality of the move that brought the goal is not.

And with a 2-0 lead early in the second half, Leeds were all but home and hosed. They bossed things for the vast majority, only very rarely giving Wednesday a sniff through a careless moment here or an ill-advised pass there. Junior Firpo impressed at left-back. The centre-backs passed it well, defended sensibly and used physicality when it was needed. Bogle had a better time of it going forward than the other way, but did his bit. Meslier was well protected in the main. Ethan Ampadu helped add control and Ilia Gruev was the engine. Aaronson was tidy and scored. James was fully invested and scored. Gnonto was a problem. Joseph could have added to the scoreline but went off to an ovation for his part in both goals. The substitutes had no real impact but saved legs. No one was grumbling when it finished without further goals.

The win was all important but the performance was convincing enough to suggest that Farke still has a team on his hands. This was the most timely of reminders that Leeds and Farke have both the knowhow and the ability to do a proper job, against proper teams, even without the reinforcements he needs to make a proper promotion-worthy squad. But reinforce they must. To do this again and again in a league as unrelenting as the Championship would be impossible for Farke and his 11 men who essentially won this game inside 48 minutes. Having done their bit and done it so well they will now look to their club for help.