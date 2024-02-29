Leeds United see two more Championship fixtures moved following latest TV picks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have seen two Championship fixtures moved after they were selected for live television coverage. The Whites will be in action twice over the Easter weekend and both games will be shown by Sky Sports.

Daniel Farke, who is no stranger to seeing his side play in front of the cameras this season, will take his side to Watford on Good Friday and supporters will now be able to watch the game on TV. The game was originally due to kick off at 3pm, on Friday, March 29, but it will now kick off at the later time of 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's good news for those who will be watching the game from home, but those planning to travel may now face public transport difficulties on the Bank Holiday. Leeds' home game against Hull City on Easter Monday has also been selected by Sky, with the game now kicking off at 8pm.

Geography ensures the clash with Hull was always going to be intriguing but the Tigers are currently sixth in the Championship and having picked up wins at Leicester City and Southampton already this season, they'll be travelling to Elland Road with confidence. It's a game Sky have picked up, then, to ensure both of Leeds' Easter fixtures will be televised.

United have been regulars on TV of late, with recent fixtures against Bristol City, Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City being broadcast to the nation. This weekend's trip to face Huddersfield Town has also been selected for live coverage, as has next week's away game at Sheffield Wednesday. That game has been moved to the Friday night, something Farke has voiced his concerns with, given the midweek visit of Stoke City just a few days prior.