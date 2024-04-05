Leeds United see penultimate Championship fixture moved for TV on three weeks' notice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's penultimate fixture of the regular Championship season has been selected to be shown by Sky Sports. The trip to QPR was originally due to be played on Saturday, April 27, but it has now been brought forward to accommodate the Sky cameras.

As such, Leeds will now travel to Loftus Road on Friday, April 26, with the new kick-off time being 8pm. It's no surprise to see the game picked up by broadcasters, who are keen to show every minute of the thrilling Championship promotion race over the next few weeks.

However, the switch promises to have a huge impact on the travel plans of those supporters hoping to make the journey, especially those planning to travel on public transport. At present the last available train back to Leeds from the capital leaves at 11:33pm, but that could well fill up quickly following the announcement.

The fixture will be Leeds' 32nd game in front of the TV cameras this season, with upcoming clashes against Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough also due to be shown. In fact, it has become unusual to see Leeds kicking off at 3pm on Saturday, which they will do this weekend when they travel to face Coventry City.

Of course, there are four more games to play before Leeds head to west London, but the game promises to be steeped in pressure as Daniel Farke's side push to win promotion back to the Premier League. At present Leeds are second in the table and one point above third placed Leicester, but the Foxes' game in hand provides plenty of uncertainty.