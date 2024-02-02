Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's upcoming Championship clash with Huddersfield Town has been selected for live television coverage. The match at the John Smith's Stadium has not been rearranged, though, with kick-off already being scheduled for 12.30pm on Saturday, March 2.

It means that the plans of those intending to travel to game in a month's time remain unchanged, while those who can't make the short trip across the county, will be able to watch the game on Sky Sports at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The selection will be Huddersfield's first televised home fixture of the 2023-24 season. Leeds are no strangers to playing in front of the cameras, though, having seen a number of fixtures broadcast live to the nation over the course of the Championship campaign so far.

Tonight's game against Bristol City will be shown on Sky Sports, too, while Leeds' FA Cup fourth round replay versus Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night will be available to watch on terrestrial TV, after being picked up by BBC One. Football fans will continue to get a good look at Daniel Farke's side as the month progresses with the Whites' league visits to Swansea City and Home Park, and their meeting with league leaders Leicester City at Elland Road featuring on Sky's upcoming schedule.

The next few weeks could be absolutely vital for Leeds, then, as they strive to continue their unbeaten run in 2024 and make a real statement in the push for promotion. They would move into the top two tonight with a win, at least temporarily, but by the time the Huddersfield trip comes around next month, Farke will hope to see his side in a strong position.