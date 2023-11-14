Leeds United captain Liam Cooper would love to see Archie Gray become his team-mate at international level but admits the teenager’s form for club and country makes it tough for Scotland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Durham-born Gray qualifies for Scotland through his grandfather and Leeds legend Frank Gray, who earned 32 caps for his country. Archie’s great uncle Eddie, one of the Elland Road all-time greats, also played 12 times for Scotland, while dad Andy, though Harrogate-born, won two caps for the Tartan Army. To date, Leeds’ latest representative of the Gray family has been consistent in his desire to play for the country of his birth. Gray earned 18 youth caps at Under 15, 16 and 17 levels before this season’s call up for the Under 19s, which saw him skip the Under 18s altogether. He played every minute of all three of the Under 19s European Championships qualifiers last month and will link up with Simon Rusk’s squad again this week for games against Romania, Japan and Mexico. The trio of fixtures will all take place at Marbella Football Centre in Spain.

Gray’s club captain, meanwhile, is in action with Scotland as they take on Georgia and Norway. Cooper makes no secret of his hope that Gray might opt for a senior international career with the country of his ancestors rather than England but admits it’s a long shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m still trying to tap him up, don’t worry about that,” he joked.

ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL - Leeds United fans show their support for Archie Gray prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images

"No, I’ve been a bit of a secret agent. He knows I’ll always be there. He’s such a young boy and his family are steeped in Scottish and Leeds history. There is definitely a bit of sentiment there but he’s flying at the minute with England. He’s captain of the Under-18s, which is a bit of a stinker for us. But I’ll keep nipping away and hopefully I can break him down. Have I spoke to the manager about him? No, not really. me and [assistant] John Carver and the boys have a bit of craic. They know how it is. It’s tough. Especially when the boy is playing so well and is captain of England at the minute. But you never know.”