Ever wondered if you are getting bang for your buck? The cheapest season ticket at Elland Road cost £420 - a 10 percent increase from last year. Fans were able to claim that difference back following relegation to the Championship, a parting gift from Andrea Radrizzani. But how does that stack up to other second-tier clubs? Or even those in the top flight?

A lot has been made recently about ticket prices and whether the average fan is being priced out of the game,. In an ever-commercialised industry, clubs aim to maximise revenues whatever way possible - even at the expense of their supporters.