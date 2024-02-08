Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds United season ticket prices compared to Chelsea, Man Utd, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and more

A look at how at season ticket price at Leeds United compares to Premier League and Championship clubs

By Charlie Bennett
Published 8th Feb 2024, 19:30 GMT

Ever wondered if you are getting bang for your buck? The cheapest season ticket at Elland Road cost £420 - a 10 percent increase from last year. Fans were able to claim that difference back following relegation to the Championship, a parting gift from Andrea Radrizzani. But how does that stack up to other second-tier clubs? Or even those in the top flight?

A lot has been made recently about ticket prices and whether the average fan is being priced out of the game,. In an ever-commercialised industry, clubs aim to maximise revenues whatever way possible - even at the expense of their supporters.

It is not just ticket prices that have hiked, with matchday food, drink and travel also costing a small fortune. YEP has profiled how much the cheapest Leeds season ticket costs compared to the other 43 clubs in the Premier League and Championship, especially with Leeds' upcoming clash v Chelsea. Let's take a look.

£973

1. Arsenal

£973

Photo Sales
£807

2. Tottenham

£807

Photo Sales
£699

3. Liverpool

£699

Photo Sales
£610

4. Aston Villa

£610

Photo Sales
£595

5. Chelsea

£595

Photo Sales
£594

6. Bournemouth

£594

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueMan CityChelsea