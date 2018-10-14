Leeds United season rated so far: Phil Hay’s verdict on every player after 12 Championship games

It feels like just moments ago that we were all hotly anticipating the kick-off on another Leeds United season - yet here we are, 12 games in.

It’s been a pretty successful first dozen matches for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who have skirted around the top of the table after an impressive start to the campaign.

Indeed, Leeds United’s record currently reads: P12 Won 6 Drawn 5 Lost 1

That one loss is fewer than Sheffield United and West Brom, who sit just two and one points above the Whites respectively in the Championship table after 12 games.

Who out of Bielsa’s men have been the star performers? And who is shaping up to be a key player in the remaining 34 fixtures?

Phil Hay takes a look at all 21 players who have been involved in Championship matches so far this season and delivers a verdict on their contribution.

Pontus Jansson - On the bench to start with but immense since Bielsa unleashed. Probably playing as well - and reading games as well - as he has at any stage of his career at Leeds.

