Leeds United seal deal for Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla

Leeds United have sealed the signing of Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The 32-year-old completed a free transfer to Elland Road this morning, becoming United’s first signing of the January window and securing a major coup for head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

United negotiated a deal with Real which has seen them take on the last 18 months of Casilla’s contract at the Bernabeu.

Casilla, who started his career in Madrid and was in his second stint with Real, was surplus to requirements after Thibaut Courtois’ summer move to Spain from Chelsea.

He has not appeared for the Champions League holders since last season and Leeds made a bid to tempt him to England having failed to make progress with talks over a deal for Newcastle United keeper Karl Darlow.

Casilla spent much of his time at Madrid as a reserve and his best years came during an eight-year spell with Espanol, where he played under current Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

He made more than 130 appearances for Espanyol before Real paid around £5m to take him back to the Bernabeu in 2015.

Casilla passed a medical with Leeds yesterday and could to go straight into the squad for their trip to Stoke City on Saturday.

The Spaniard’s arrival is a challenge to the position of current first-choice Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has started all but one of United’s Championship matches this season.

United were left without an experienced alternative to Peacock-Farrell after Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman saw his season ended by a broken leg suffered in November.