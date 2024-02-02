Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The transfer window has closed and Leeds United will be focused entirely on getting over the line in the battle for promotion. The Whites managed to add to their squad with the signing of Connor Roberts from Burnley, but the Wales international was their only recruit, despite Leeds having interest in a host of others.

Daniel Farke's side take on Bristol City this evening knowing a win would take them into the top two. Here's a look a some of the headlines out there as the dust settles on the window.

Leeds' late bid rejected

Leeds United reportedly saw a deadline day offer for Harry Souttar turned down by Leicester City. The Whites managed to make one signing in the January transfer window with Connor Roberts joining the club from Burnley on loan but they did explore the possibility of other deals and Souttar is thought to have been of interest.

According to Football Insider, though, United saw a loan-to-buy bid rejected by the Foxes for the defender, who has struggled for involvement this season at the King Power Stadium. Leicester were said to be willing to sell Australia international, who they paid Stoke City £15m for in January 2023, but he remained at the club.

Redknapp makes promotion prediction

Harry Redknapp believes Southampton have what it takes to win promotion to the Premier League as champions this season. The Saints are third at the time of writing, a point behind Ipswich Town and 11 behind Leicester, who have led the way for much of the campaign.

However, Southampton have been formidable over their 20-game unbeaten run and Redknapp, who ranks Leeds as a 'danger' in the race for the top two, believes they'll have enough.

“Yeah I do, absolutely," he told Football League World. “Listen, I don’t think Leicester City are home and hosed in terms of winning the division. I know they’ve got a good lead, but Southampton are just relentless at the moment – they’re going win, win, win!

“It’s been an incredible run and that point gap between them and Leicester can evaporate very quickly. There’s still loads of games to play, so I wouldn’t write off Southampton winning the whole thing.”