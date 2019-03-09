Leeds United's Yosuke Ideguchi back in training following lenghty lay-off

Leeds United’s Yosuke Ideguchi is back in training with Greuther Furth five months after suffering serious knee ligament damage.

The on-loan midfielder has returned to Germany and finish the season in Bundesliga 2 having completed a long spell of rehabilitation in Japan.

Ideguchi injured a posterior cruciate ligament in a 1-0 win over Dynamo Dresden at the end of September, little over a month after leaving Elland Road on a season-long loan.

The injury threatened to end his campaign but the Japan international worked his way back to full fitness in his homeland and began training with Greuther Furth this week, ahead of a possible permanent move.

Ideguchi has been anonymous at Elland Road since arriving in England from Gamba Osaka in January of last year and his loan deal in Germany includes an option for Greuther Furth to sign him full-time when this season ends.

United spent £500,000 on Ideguchi and handed him a contract to 2022 but he has not played once for the club’s first-team and finished last term on loan at Spanish lower-league side Cultural Leonesa.

His failure to play regularly there cost him a place in Japan's World Cup squad.