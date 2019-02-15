Leeds United's Under-23s: Whites boost Premier League Cup hopes with late Notts County showing

Leeds United needed an 87th minute goal from substitute Ryan Edmondson to secure a deserved 2-1 victory over Notts County in the Premier League Cup on Friday evening.

Carlos Corberan's side were taking a break from league action as they welcomed County to Nethermoor in Group H of the competition.

United knew that a victory would haul them above Southampton into second place with group leaders Newcastle United having already sealed their progression to the knockout stages.

Leeds began the game on the front foot but saw efforts from Tyler Roberts, Robbie Gotts and Alfie McCalmot all fly past the woodwork.

The visitors mounted a rare attack as United were dominating possession with Elliot Ward rising to head a corner straight at Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

After opening up County on a number of occasions United finally had their deserved goal on the half hour mark.

Gaetano Berardi, who was making his return from a hamstring injury, played a perfectly-weighted through ball for Izzy Brown who was taken out by the onrushing Max Culverwell.

Referee Paul Gibbons was given no choice but to point to the spot with Brown hauling himself up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Berardi and Stuart Dallas departed shortly afterwards as half-time came and went without incident.

County, though, found themselves level after the break through a magnificent free-kick from Will Patching as the striker found the top corner of the net from 20-yards.

United responded as Roberts again saw several efforts fly over the bar much to his frustration before Gotts blazed another glorious opportunity wide of the mark after great work from Brown.

Substitute Edmondson though was to ensure it wasn't to be a disappointing evening for the Whites as he finally broke the deadlock three minutes from time with a low strike from inside the area.

With the victory Leeds moved themselves above the Saints into second spot in the group and will qualify for the knockout stage with a positive result against the Magpies in 10 days time.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Davis, Struijk, Berardi, Gotts, Shackleton, McCalmont, Brown, Stevens, Dallas, Roberts. Subs: Miazek, Kamwa, Halme, Oduor, Edmondson.

Notts County: Culverwell, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ward, Betts, Jones, Dunn, Husin, Patching, Osborne, Kellett, Campbell. Subs: Brooks, Wilde, Cummings, Marshall, Howes.

Referee: Paul Gibbons