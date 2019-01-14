Leeds United's Under-23s cruise past Crewe Alexandra at Thorp Arch as Izzy Brown doubles up

Leeds United loanee Izzy Brown bagged twice on Monday afternoon at Thorp Arch as the Whites Under-23s side defeated Crewe Alexandra 2-0 in the Professional Development League.

With Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta watching on head coach Carlos Corberan was handed a boost by the return of Brown from a hamstring strain, while the suspended Kalvin Phillips was also made available for the development side.

United were looking to make it back-to-back victories following last week's win at Hull City and were also in search of revenge following a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture last November.

Leeds controlled the opening exchanges as Tom Pearce fired an early warning to the visitors before Kun Temenuzhkov also went close from a corner.

Brown saw a free-kick saved by David Richards in the Alex goal before Crewe finally worked a rare chance for themselves.

A clever through ball found Regan Griffiths inside the area and a quickfire shot from the striker forced Will Huffer into a brilliant save as he tipped the ball the wrong side of the post.

Leeds though kept up the pressure and they finally had their breakthrough on the stroke of half-time through Brown.

Bryce Hosannah poked the ball into the area from the byline and the forward was in the right place at the right time to prod the ball into the net from close range.

Corberan's side again started the brighter of the two sides following the interval as substitute Robbie Gotts fluffed his lines from inside the box before Temuzhkov once again went close with a headed effort.

The Whites were enjoying the better of proceedings and really should've doubled their advantage as Jordan Stevens drove into the box but he saw his effort cannon back off the post.

United's pressure finally told 14 minutes from time as Brown once again made a late run into the box to sweep home a Leif Davis cross past the onlooking Richards.

Leeds almost added a third in the closing stages as a clever flick from Ryan Edmondson smacked the post much to the striker's frustration.

A double from Brown though was enough to hand the Whites all three points and keep up the pressure on Birmingham City at the top of the PDL North table.

Leeds United XI: Huffer, Hosannah, Struijk, Shackleton, Halme, DIaz, Stevens, Phillips, Brown, Pearce, Temenuzhkov. Subs: Miazek, Kamwa, Gotts, Davis, Edmondson.