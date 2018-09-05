Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez takes home fan award for August

Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez has won the PFA Championship Fans' Player of the Month for August.

The Spaniard batted away competition from fellow Whites player Kemar Roofe, Brentford's Neal Maypay, Bristol City's Andreas Weimann, Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph and Wigan's Nick Powell.

Hernandez notched three goals and two assists in five games over the course of the month and has been voted for the award by Championship supporters.

The 33-year-old missed the final game of the month in the 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough at Elland Road but has played a pivotal role United's rise to the top of the table in the opening exchanges of the campaign.