Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich in ‘best shape’ of his career

MAN of the moment Leeds United star Mateusz Klich is now in his “best shape ever” with the Pole revealing he was close to moving to the USA to further the prospects of his international career.

Klich joined United from FC Twente for a fee of around £1.5m in June 2017 but the midfielder’s Whites prospects looked bleak when the Pole was loaned out to FC Utrecht in January having made only four appearances under head coach Thomas Christiansen in the league.

Leeds United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell. PIC: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Klich has since returned to Elland Road with a bang with the midfielder handed another chance by new head coach Marcelo Bielsa and excelling in starting all six of United’s league games.

Klich, who already has three goals to his name this term, was then rewarded for his fine form with his first call up to the Poland national side since September 2014.

The 28-year-old started (and substituted after 55 minutes) for Poland against Italy in the 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw in Bologna last night – with Klich happy he did not explore the possibility of a move to the United States.

Speaking to Polish media outlet SportoweFakty, Klich said: “Over time, I realised that it could be getting harder to receive a call-up (to the national squad). I was very close to a transfer to the United States and it would probably have been a nail in the coffin. In the end, I didn’t leave, which I’m happy about.” Opening up about his current well being and form, Klich added: “I’m in the best shape I’ve ever had in my life. A lot has changed: I have seen a lot, learned a lot and drew a lot of conclusions.

At the beginning of my football adventure, I did not take a few things seriously – even food. It’s only recently that I realised just how important it is for a football player. Mateusz Klich

Several Whites players are away on international duty with ‘keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and winger Stuart Dallas due in action next as Northern Ireland host Bosnia today in a UEFA Nations League tie (2pm).

Gjanni Alioski’s Macedonia welcome Armenia tomorrow while Tyler Roberts will be looking to make his second appearance for Wales who visit Denmark – both games 5pm kick-offs in the Nations League.