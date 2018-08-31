Leeds United's Magpies recruit Vurnon Anita joins Willem II on season-long loan

LEEDS UNITED have continued their summer clear-out with Vurnon Anita joining Dutch side Willem II on a season-long loan.

Former Ajax midfielder Anita joined Leeds on a free transfer on a three-year deal last summer having left Newcastle United but the former Netherlands international failed to establish a place in the Whites side having been played as a full back.

The 29-year-old has now joined Eredivisie side Willem II on loan for the rest of the season with his departure confirmed by the Dutch side five hours before the 5pm summer loans deadline.