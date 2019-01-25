Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips looking for statement win over Rotherham United

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips says he is hoping the Whites can make a statement over the next few Championship games following defeat at Stoke City last weekend.

United fell to a 2-1 defeat in Staffordshire as their grip on first place in the Championship loosened every so slightly last Saturday.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips will return to action this weekend for the Whites.

Leeds make the trip to face Rotherham tomorrow in league action and are looking to put the result against the Potters right before a showdown with second-placed Norwich City next weekend.

"I think we've got quite a few tough games coming up," Phillips told LUTV.

"If we want to get to where we want to be we've got to go out there and put out a statement. Hopefully we can do that."

Asked about whether Leeds are still taking it game by game, he said: "I think that's the way we've been thinking anyway throughout the full season.

"We have to just take every game as it comes. Obviously we had a disappointing result last week but we'll be looking to put that right against Rotherham."

Phillips missed the defeat against Nathon Jones' side as he served the final game of his three game ban following his dismissal against Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.

Bielsa, who named his starting line-up once again ahead of the fixture with the Millers, revealed that the 23-year-old would be heading straight back into his side at centre-back with Pontus Jansson missing through a suspension himself.

"I'm excited," he continued.

"I was itching on the sidelines watching the lads and I was just thinking 'I want to get on' but it was a mistake I made and hopefully I can put that right."