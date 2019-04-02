Leeds United's injury list in full and how many games have been missed under Marcelo Bielsa following Barry Douglas blow

Leeds United have been hit by the news that Barry Douglas will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury - but how many injuries has the Whites squad has this season? And how many games have they missed?

Adam Forshaw - suffered a broken foot in training in late July. League games missed: 6

Stuart Dallas - a quad injury in the second week of the Championship season forced Dallas onto the sidelines. League games missed: 4

Pontus Jansson - Jansson was diagnosed with a minor back issue ahead of Leeds’ trip to Swansea on August 21. League games missed: 1

Liam Cooper - withdrew from the 2-2 draw at Swansea after pulling a hamstring in the warm-up. League games missed: 2

Pablo Hernandez - pulled a hamstring away at Norwich City on August 25. League games missed: 7

Jamie Shackleton - forced from the field with an ankle knock at half-time of a League Cup defeat to Preston on August 28. League games missed: 3

Gaetano Berardi - limped off with a knee injury during a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough on August 31. League games missed: 6

Kemar Roofe - picked up calf problem in training in the first week of September. League games missed: 6

Patrick Bamford - avoided surgery but required four months of rehabilitation after damaging a knee ligament in an Under-23s match on September 7. League games missed: 15

Conor Shaughnessy - suffered a knock in a development squad clash with Sheffield Wednesday on September 17. League games missed: 5

Barry Douglas - the victim of a hamstring strain in a 1-0 win at Hull City on October 2. League games missed: 4

Jack Harrison - A minor muscle strain kept Harrison out of Leeds’ defeat at Blackburn Rovers on October 20. League games missed: 1

Gaetano Berardi - sustained a serious hamstring tear in a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on October 24, only the second game of his comeback. League games missed: 18

Luke Ayling - hurt in a challenge in Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on October 27. Missed two months with a knee ligament problem. League games missed: 7

Tom Pearce - rarely involved under Marcelo Bielsa but has been nursing a bruised metatarsal since the second week of November. League games missed: 10

Pontus Jansson - picked up a minor foot injury in the second half of a 4-1 defeat at West Brom on November 10. League games missed: 2

Jamal Blackman - broke a leg during an Under-23s game at Thorp Arch on November 16, midway through the last international break. League games missed: out for the season.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - a muscle ailment affecting Peacock-Farrell’s knee left Marcelo Bielsa without a senior goalkeeper for a 2-0 win over Bristol City on November 24. League games missed: 1

Liam Cooper - underwent knee surgery after hobbling out of a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on December 1. League games missed: 6

Stuart Dallas - completed 90 minutes of the derby at Bramall Lane but Leeds confirmed the following week that he fractured a foot in that game. League games missed: 9

Patrick Bamford - made a goalscoring comeback against Bolton on December 15 but then aggravated a knee ligament in training. League games missed: 7

Izzy Brown - looked to be on the way back from ACL surgery before Christmas, only to pull a hamstring in an Under-23s game. League games missed: 10 (not including absence from pre-existing injury when he signed).

Barry Douglas - taken ill in the warm-up before United’s win at Aston Villa on December 23. League games missed: 1

Barry Douglas - was bothered by muscle issues earlier in the season and suffered another away at Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day. League games missed: 3

Stuart Dallas - was poised to return from his fractured foot and play for the Under-23s this week when he injured an ankle in training. League games missed: 6

Barry Douglas - made it back for literally one fixture, at home to Norwich, before a fresh muscle problem returned him to the treatment room. League games missed: 3

Adam Forshaw - picked up a knee problem during a 3-1 defeat to Norwich on February 3. League games missed: 8

Jack Clarke - taken ill and rushed to hospital during Leeds’ 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough. Has made a full recovery but is yet to resume training. League games missed: 6

Kemar Roofe - damaged knee ligaments in a 2-1 win over Swansea City and is now battling to return before the end of the season. League games missed so far: 7

Izzy Brown - taken ill before Leeds’ derby against Sheffield United. League games missed: 1

Barry Douglas - ruptured a medial ligament in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Millwall. League games missed: out for the season.

Total number if individual injuries: 31

Total number of games missed so far: 165 (not including those out for the season)