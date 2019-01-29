Leeds United's injury list in full - and how many fixtures have been missed in total under Marcelo Bielsa
Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa have had some rotten luck with injuries this season - but just how many games has each player missed this season?
We take a look at just how many injuries the Whites have suffered so far under the Argentine...
1. Adam Forshaw
Suffered a broken foot in training in late July. League games missed: 6
2. Stuart Dallas
A quad injury in the second week of the Championship season forced Dallas onto the sidelines. League games missed: 4
3. Pontus Jansson
Jansson was diagnosed with a minor back issue ahead of Leeds trip to Swansea on August 21. League games missed: 1
4. Liam Cooper
Withdrew from the 2-2 draw at Swansea after pulling a hamstring in the warm-up. League games missed: 2
