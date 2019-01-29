Leeds United's injury list in full - and how many fixtures have been missed in total under Marcelo Bielsa

We take a look at just how many injuries the Whites have suffered so far under the Argentine...

1. Adam Forshaw Suffered a broken foot in training in late July. League games missed: 6

2. Stuart Dallas A quad injury in the second week of the Championship season forced Dallas onto the sidelines. League games missed: 4

3. Pontus Jansson Jansson was diagnosed with a minor back issue ahead of Leeds trip to Swansea on August 21. League games missed: 1

4. Liam Cooper Withdrew from the 2-2 draw at Swansea after pulling a hamstring in the warm-up. League games missed: 2

