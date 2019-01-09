Leeds United's current injury list and expected return dates ahead of Derby County clash

Leeds United have a number of players sidelined ahead of the visit of Derby County on Friday evening - but when are those in the medical room expected to return to action?

We've thrown a list together below on what we know about Marcelo Bielsa's injured stars...

Leeds United's injury list in full.

Liam Cooper -

Expected return: Friday

Injury: Knee

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is expected to start on Friday evening for the visit of Derby County to Elland Road.

The 27-year-old limped off during the Whites 1-0 Yorkshire derby victory over Sheffield United with the issue requiring emergency surgery in Italy.

Cooper returned to action ahead of schedule on Monday evening for the Under-23s side in a 3-1 victory over former club Hull City and is expecting play a part against the Rams this weekend.

Stuart Dallas -

Expected return: Two/three weeks

Injury: Foot fracture

The Northern Irishman picked up a foot fracture in the same fixture as Cooper at Bramall Lane on December 1.

Dallas was initially ruled out for up to six weeks and the winger has now returned to training at Thorp Arch ahead of his comeback.

United head coach Marcelo Bielsa stressed he would not rush the 27-year-old due to the nature of the damage to the bone.

Dallas is an outside bet to return to the squad for the trip to Stoke City next week.

Gaetano Berardi -

Expected return: Norwich City

Injury: Hamstring

Gaetano Berardi was ruled out for four months in early November after rupturing a hamstring tendon during an Elland Road victory over Ipswich Town.

After consultation in both the UK and Italy it was decided that surgery would not be the preferred course of action to help heal the issue.

The Swiss defender is aiming to be available for selection for the visit of Norwich City on the first weekend of February once he completes his rehab.

Barry Douglas -

Expected return: Two weeks

Injury: Muscle strain

Barry Douglas missed the trip to QPR in the FA Cup last weekend with a hamstring strain and has now been ruled out for two weeks.

Bielsa confirmed the problem was picked up against Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day despite the left-back completing the game with the issue.

Pablo Hernandez -

Expected return: One week

Injury: Thigh

The Spanish playmaker is touch and go to feature against Derby County on Friday evening.

Marcelo Bielsa admitted that Hernandez wanted to play in the Championship clash but he would only be allowed to do so should there be no chance of a recurrence.

Herandez is more likely to be back for the trip to Stoke City next weekend.

Izzy Brown -

Expected return: February

Injury: Hamstring

Following his return to Under-23s action from a torn ACL Brown picked up another issue whilst featuring for the development squad.

This time a hamstring strain sidelined the Chelsea loanee and after working heavily with United's head of medicine Rob Price is now expected to be available for senior action at the beginning of February.

He'll return once more to the Under-23s in the next week or so before stepping up to Championship action all being well.

The 22-year-old is yet to make his Leeds debut since joining last summer from the Stamford Bridge club.

Patrick Bamford -

Expected return: Two/three weeks

Injury: Knee

Following his return to action with a match-winning goal at Bolton Wanderers last month after a 16 week lay-off Bamford suffered a minor recurrence of ligament damage in his knee.

Bielsa confirmed the training injury wasn't as bad as his initial issue but the problem has sidelined the £9million summer signing once again for several weeks.