Former Southampton boss Russell Martin is reportedly the new frontrunner for the Rangers job following the Ibrox takeover by Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds' former play-off rival could be set to take charge in the blue half of Glasgow, according to various reports.

The ex-Saints man has been out of work since being relieved of his duties on the south coast midway through last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin accrued just five points from 16 Premier League matches following the play-off final victory over Leeds at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and was subsequently sacked by the St. Mary's Stadium board.

The head coach's possession-based philosophy has received scrutiny in the past although Martin's man-management has equally been commended by former players and fellow coaches.

Leeds chairman and now Rangers vice chair Paraag Marathe was in attendance at Wembley Stadium for the Whites' play-off final defeat by Martin's Southampton just over 12 months ago. Three weeks prior, Martin had beaten Daniel Farke at Elland Road during the final game of the regular season. In total, the ex-Norwich City skipper defeated Farke three times during 2023/24.

According to Sky Sports, Martin is in 'advanced talks' with the 49ers' key decision-makers whose Ibrox takeover was confirmed last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are being led by Marathe and chairman Andrew Cavenagh, who were the faces of the consortium which officially took charge last week, in addition to assistance from the 49ers' Global Football Group technical director Gretar Steinsson. The former Icelandic international recently held a similar role at Elland Road before his lateral move to work more closely within the Global Football Group structure.

Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell is a new arrival at Ibrox, too, having spent three years in a similar role at Everton, and four previous seasons with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The new Gers hierarchy are understood to have a good grasp on the inner workings of English football.