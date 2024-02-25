Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds United run is predicted to end next week but with the brightest long-term forecast for Daniel Farke's Whites.

Leeds bagged an amazing ninth Championship victory in succession with Friday night's stunning 3-1 comeback success against visiting Leicester City but attention now turns to another current run in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke's Whites will take on Premier League outfit Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a fifth round clash on Wednesday night in which the bookmakers think the Blues will go through in 90 minutes.

Mauricio Pochettino's beaten Carabao Cup finalists are strong odds-on favourites in hovering around the 1-2 marker to win in in normal time, the Blues no bigger than 4-7.

Leeds can be backed at a big 11-2 to leave Stamford Bridge with a victory and the draw is on offer at 18-5. The Whites are 14-5 to go through in any fashion whereas the Blues are 2-7.

But whatever the outcome at Stamford Bridge, Leeds will then resume their Championship promotion push with Saturday's Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town and the bookmakers confidently think the Whites are going up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh from Friday night's win against Leicester, Leeds are now heading towards being long odds second favourites to go up in being no bigger than 1-4. Leicester are still 1-25 despite Friday's setback whereas Ipswich are evens and Southampton 6-5.

In the top-two finish betting, Leicester are 1-20, Leeds 1-2, Ipswich 9-4 and Southampton now out to 8s.