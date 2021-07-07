Leeds United rumours: Whites set £30m asking price for Serie A sensation, Aston Villa's £7m man set for exit
Leeds United are just five weeks away from getting their 2021/22 season underway, and the club continue to chase key transfer targets ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Before the Premier League gets underway, there's still two games of Euro 2020 left to go, and Whites ace Kalvin Phillips will be looking to help England beat Denmark in this evening's second semi-final and book a place in Sunday's final against Italy.
Meanwhile, Leeds youngster Joe Gelhardt has been discussing his bond with teammate Sam Greenwood, and said: “I think we've got a good relationship on and off the field, he's one of my good mates, I've known him a few years from the England set-up so when I found out he was joining I was made up
“It's hard meeting new faces but he was there and he made me feel comfortable. On the pitch we know each other inside out so that helps.
“I'm not sure myself (of my best position). The manager pulled me for a chat and he sees me as a nine. At the start of the season I was playing a bit deeper in the 10 role but I'm easy, I don't mind whatever position. I think he sees me as a nine so in training and in the games recently with the U23s I've been playing there. I like either.”
