Leeds United rumours: Whites set £30m asking price for Serie A sensation, Aston Villa's £7m man set for exit

Before the Premier League gets underway, there's still two games of Euro 2020 left to go, and Whites ace Kalvin Phillips will be looking to help England beat Denmark in this evening's second semi-final and book a place in Sunday's final against Italy.

Meanwhile, Leeds youngster Joe Gelhardt has been discussing his bond with teammate Sam Greenwood, and said: “I think we've got a good relationship on and off the field, he's one of my good mates, I've known him a few years from the England set-up so when I found out he was joining I was made up

“It's hard meeting new faces but he was there and he made me feel comfortable. On the pitch we know each other inside out so that helps.

“I'm not sure myself (of my best position). The manager pulled me for a chat and he sees me as a nine. At the start of the season I was playing a bit deeper in the 10 role but I'm easy, I don't mind whatever position. I think he sees me as a nine so in training and in the games recently with the U23s I've been playing there. I like either.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Hammers could land bargain defender West Ham are rumoured to be plotting a move for ex-Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic, who was released by the Serie A side at the end of last season. However, Spanish side Real Betis are also believed to be keen on the 29-year-old Serbia international. (Daily Star) Photo: Marco Luzzani Buy photo

2. Seagulls land Mwepu Brighton have completed the signing of midfielder Enock Mwepu from Red Bull Salzburg, for a fee of around £18m. The Zambia international won the last four Austrian top tier titles on the trot with his former side. (Club website) Photo: Alexander Hassenstein Buy photo

3. Seagulls among favourites to sign James Brighton & Hove Albion have been named second favourites to sign Man Utd winger Daniel James, just behind Leicester City. The talented 23-year-old joined the Red Devils for £15m back in 2019, but struggled for regular first team football last season. (SkyBet) Photo: MIKE HEWITT Buy photo

4. Leeds land Firpo Leeds United have completed the signing of Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo, who has arrived at Elland Road for a fee of around £13m. He made 18 appearances for the Catalan giants last season, and helped them win their 31st Copa Del Rey. (Club website) Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO Buy photo