Leeds United rumours: Whites close in on £15m EPL deal, 40-cap international expected to sign

This time, the high praise has come from former England manager Fabio Capello, who has heaped praise on the 25-year-old for his performances for the Three Lions at this summer’s European Championships.

In particular, the Italian was quick to point out Phillips’ working relationship with West Ham star Declan Rice.

"Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice are two phenomenal players, very different from Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, who I coached," Capello told the Daily Mail.

"They are very functional in this England, they are two great midfielders who fight on every action.

"If England never concede a goal, they owe it to these two extraordinary guys, who even run into the locker room after every game! They are the secret of this great England.

"If the defence is iron, it is thanks to them because they protect their comrades."

Capello also hailed the Thorp Arch academy product's game but said joking comparisons to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo were wide of the mark.

"Phillips is not like Pirlo and he will never be," he added.

"He is a much faster and more aggressive player, of good quality but he is not Andrea's heir. He reflects a lot the tactical qualities of Marcelo Bielsa.

"At Leeds with Bielsa, Phillips has really grown a lot and today he is the best modern midfielder I have seen on the pitch - but no one should compare him to Pirlo."

We’ve gathered the best of today’ Premier League speculation below…

1. Alioski announcment expected soon Ezgjan Alioski's next move will be confirmed in a “short time". The wide man's contract with Leeds United expired on Thursday. (Fotomac) (Photo by Piroshka van de Wouw - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Piroshka van de Wouw - Pool Buy photo

2. Toon return for Toney? Newcastle United are the bookmakers favourite to land the signature of Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Brighton and West Ham are also being linked. (SkyBet) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Reds still keen on Bissouma Liverpool are ‘keeping tabs’ on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer. (Liverpool Echo) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo

4. Newcastle plot Silva bid Newcastle United could make a bid for Portugal international Rafa Silva this week but Benfica won’t let the winger head to the Premier League for a penny less than £22 million. (CM Journal) (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images ) Photo: Alexander Scheuber Buy photo