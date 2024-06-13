Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest transfer news from around the Championship

The summer transfer window is almost upon us and it already looks like being a busy period in the Championship. Leeds United will be doing their best to add fresh faces to their squad this summer but so will every other second tier side in their push to make progress.

New signings cannot be registered until the transfer window officially opens on Friday, but a host of deals have already been announced and the rumour mill is in full swing. Here's a little round-up of what's happening elsewhere in the Championship.

Luton man keen on move

Luton Town's Ryan Giles is reportedly keen on a move to Middlesbrough this summer with his future at Kenilworth Road uncertain. Giles spent the second half of last season on loan with Hull City an the Tigers are said to be keen on signing the left-back permanently.

Boro are also keen, though, and according to Teesside Live, Giles is open to the idea of returning to the Riverside Stadium, where he had a loan spell in 2022-23. The 24-year-old only joined Luton last summer from Wolves and despite the club's relegation from the Premier League, it would seem as though the club are willing to let him leave.

Giles has struggled to settle throughout his senior career, with his spell at Hull being his ninth loan. Whatever happens over the course of the summer then, Giles will be looking to find more of a permanent home.

Wednesday bag Valery

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly struck a deal to sign Angers man Yan Valery. The Star have that story, with the Owls said to have beaten off competition from Montpellier and Standard Liege to secure the former Southampton man.

The report claims a medical will be completed next week before pen is put to paper at Hillsborough. Valery is no stranger to English football and made his senior debut with Southampton after spending time in the club's youth ranks before stepping up the first-team.

He made 53 appearances for the club before moving on to Angers in 2022. He has been a regular with the French club over the last two seasons and played an instrumental role in their promotion to Ligue 1 this season.

Norwich name Idah price

Norwich City are said to have slapped an £8m price tag on Adam Idah as Celtic push to make the striker's loan move permanent. Idah spent the second half of last season on loan at Parkhead, where he bagged nine goals in 19 appearances.

