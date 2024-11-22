Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s Championship promotion and local rivals Sheffield United will be without midfielder and skipper Oliver Arblaster for the remainder of the season after the youngster confirmed he has undergone successful surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Arblaster sustained the injury during the Blades’ Steel City derby win over Sheffield Wednesday before the international break.

His absence is a significant blow to Chris Wilder’s side, who have been captained by the young midfielder this season. The 20-year-old has appeared in all but three of the Blades’ Championship fixtures, including the 2-0 defeat by Leeds at Elland Road.

On the injury, Wilder said: “We'll just take it month by month. He certainly won't play until after Christmas. If we get him back before the end of the season that's great and if not he'll be ready for next year.

“He's obviously not in a great place mentally at the moment but this is a test for him as a young player. For it to happen at this part of his career, he has to get over it and get on with it. As you can imagine he'll get all the support from everybody but there will be a bit of tough love in there as well because he has to use the time diligently."

Arblaster himself has responded to the news, sharing an update on social media.

He wrote: “Earlier this week, I underwent successful surgery on my ruptured ACL, an injury I sustained during the game a few weeks ago. Now, it's time for me to focus on my rehabilitation and the long road to recovery, a journey I'm confident will make me stronger and more determined than ever to get back on the pitch.

“Words cannot express how devastated I am that my season is over. It's something I'm still trying to process and come to terms with, but I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is just a setback on my journey to reaching my goals in my career.

“Injuries like this are part of the game we love, but I'm fortunate to have an amazing support system of family and friends who will be with me every step of the way, helping me stay mentally strong through the highs and lows ahead.

“Lastly, I'm looking forward to cheering on the boys like I did as a fan, supporting them as they continue this great start to the season. I can't wait to be back doing what I love and playing in front of you, Blades!”

Arblaster has scored twice and assisted once this season, whilst skippering the side seven times. Sheffield United currently sit one place above Leeds in the Championship table, occupying the second and final automatic promotion spot with 15 games played.