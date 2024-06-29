Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Managerless Burnley have secured former PSV Eindhoven right-back Shurandy Sambo on a free transfer

Leeds United's Championship rivals Burnley have announced the signing of former Netherlands Under-21 international Shurandy Sambo. The Clarets, who are still looking for a new manager, have already confirmed the permanent signings of Maxime Esteve and Mike Tresor following their successful loan spells last season.

But as they continue their preparations for life back in the second tier, they have now secured the addition of their first fresh face. Sambo joins Burnley on a free transfer after being released by Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, where he made 15 senior appearances, at the end of last season.

The 22-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the Clarets and is expected to compete for a spot at right-back. As such, his addition could lead to Connor Roberts' permanent exit from Turf Moor.

Roberts spent the second half of last season on loan at Elland Road and while his game time was limited to just three starts in all competitions, Leeds have been linked with a permanent move for the Welshman. With Vitinho at the club as well, Sambo's arrival could well pave the path for Roberts to leave the club, be that to Leeds or elsewhere.

Speaking after securing his long-term deal with the Clarets, Sambo told the club website: "I’m very happy to be here and I’m ready to show myself now. I chose Burnley because it’s a historic club with a good fan base and it was the right choice for me.

“The club, the fans, the stadium, the teammates, everything is a part of it and I just felt good instantly and it felt like the right place for me. It’s been a good first week in training, the coaches have been really good and everyone around me has helped me settle in already.”

Interestingly, as Burnley's search to replace Vincent Kompany enters a fifth week, a new candidate has emerged, shooting up the bookmakers odds list. Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand is now the favourite to land the job, with Sky Bet currently pricing him at 10/11.

Hjulmand has been in charge of Denmark since 2020, but has the previous experience of coaching Nordsjaelland, Mainz and Lyngby. Craig Bellamy was seen as the favourite earlier in the week, but he has been pushed back to 13/8.