Leeds United's promotion rivals Leicester City will be without star winger Abdul Fatawu, potentially for their next three games, after the Ghanaian teenager was shown a straight red card during the Foxes' clash with Coventry City.

Fatawu saw red during the second half at the Ricoh Arena with Leicester leading 1-0, deemed to have been too reckless in his challenge on full-back Jake Bidwell.

Referee Darren England reached for his back pocket almost immediately as the home crowd demanded maximum punishment for the 19-year-old, who could now miss three matches, but at the very least will be absent for their top-of-the-table clash with Ipswich Town next weekend.

Fatawu was not included in Chris Hughton's Black Stars squad for this year's Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast, however teammates Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka were called up by Nigeria and Zambia, respectively.

With Fatawu now suspended, provided his expulsion is not rescinded on appeal, Leicester's fire-power has been considerably blunted during the month of January. Leeds trailed the Foxes by 17 points before this weekend's round of fixtures.