Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United have been linked with a move for former England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Leeds United's Championship rivals Sheffield United are reportedly interested in bringing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back to England. The former England international spent this season with Besiktas, having joined the Turkish side on a free transfer last summer following his release from Liverpool.

He made 30 appearances for the club in all competitions, bagging four league goals, despite missing much of the campaign due to a thigh injury. However, according to Turkish outlet Sabah, Besiktas will be looking to offload the 30-year-old this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report adds that Oxlade-Chamberlain is keen on making the move back to England, with Sheffield United the only club named as having interest at this point. The Blades will return to the Championship next season after struggling for traction in the top flight last time around.

They'll also start the season with a two-point deduction, handed to them by the EFL as a result of unpaid transfer fees. However, if the report of the South Yorkshire club's interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain is accurate, it would represent a huge statement of intent as they look to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has never played in the Championship, but he does have League One experience on his resume, having emerged through the ranks at Southampton before making the move to Arsenal in 2011. Oxlade-Chamberlain spent six seasons with the Gunners before joining Liverpool, where he won both the Champions League and the Premier League.

The midfielder, who will turn 31 in August, has 35 England caps to his name as well, but hasn't represented his country since 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wilder's squad is set for something of a summer overhaul with a host of first-team names such as George Baldock, Oliver Norwood and Max Lowe being released so far and more senior faces could follow them out of the door following their relegation.

As it stands the Blades are joint fourth in Bet Victor's odds list to win promotion back to the top flight next season. Leeds remain the favourites to go up, with Daniel Farke's side fancied by most to clear the final hurdle next time around and Bet Victor have them priced at 6/4 to win promotion.