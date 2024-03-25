Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leicester City are hopeful of seeing three players return to full fitness in time to be involved over the Easter weekend. Enzo Maresca's side, who have a game in hand on their promotion rivals, have been knocked off the top of the table since they were last in Championship action with Leeds United now sitting pretty as the league leaders.

The Foxes were 12 points clear at the top of table at one point last month, but one win in their last five has seen the pressure build at the King Power Stadium and they now find themselves sitting second. They'll be looking to move back to the summit over the next week though with games against Bristol City and Norwich City making up their Easter weekend double-header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, according to Leicestershire Live, the club have their fingers crossed that several key men will be fit enough to return to action. Jamie Vardy was a notable absentee last time out as Leicester took on Chelsea in the FA Cup before the international break.

The striker scored twice in Leicester's last league game at Hull City but managed to aggravate an injury in the process and wasn't involved at Stamford Bridge. Maresca allayed any worries of an extended lay-off at the time and while the Leicester manager is due to provide an update later in the week, he will hope to see the former England international back in contention to lead the line.

Vardy has bagged 15 goals in all competitions for Leicester this season and with the need for a win at Ashton Gate on Good Friday clear to see, his fitness could well be pivotal. Ricardo Pereira is another pushing to regain full fitness after seeing a hamstring injury rule him out of Leicester's last four games. Dennis Praet could well be due to make a return to action soon after missing Leicester's last three with a hamstring issue.