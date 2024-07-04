Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town sold Ross Barkley to Aston Villa earlier this week but the club seem to be close to replacing him

Luton Town are closing in on a deal to sign former Brentford man Shandon Baptiste this summer. That's according to Teamtalk with the club in advanced talks with the midfielder, who saw his contract with the Bees expire at the end of June.

The report claims that Baptiste had a number of teams interested earlier in the summer but a move to Luton is progressing and he could well become the club's first signing following their relegation from the Premier League. The Hatters, who are considered to be one of Leeds' main rivals for Championship promotion, are keen to add to their squad and Baptiste could offer an experienced head in the middle of the park after spending four and a half years with Brentford.

The 26-year-old started his career with Oxford United, who he could come up against this season should he make the move to Kenilworth Road, before joining the west London outfit in 2020.

He has made 78 appearances for Brentford in all competitions, including 55 games in the Premier League. However, he found himself down the pecking order under Thomas Frank last season and made just 12 appearances.

For Luton, the Grenada international might be seen as the perfect man to replace Ross Barkley, who starred under Rob Edwards last season in the Premier League but completed a move to Aston Villa earlier this week, leaving a gaping hole in Luton's midfield ranks.

The former England international followed Ryan Giles out of Kenilworth Road this summer with the left-back joining Hull City on a permanent deal. However, more players have been linked away with the likes of Alfie Doughty and Elijah Adebayo attracting interest, while they are yet to agree terms with Gabe Osho following the expiry of his contract.

As such, Osho looks set to join a list of released players that includes Fred Onyedinma, Dan Potts, Admiral Muskwe, Luke Berry and Elliot Thorpe. Such a lengthy list ensures Luton will need to make additions in order to handle a 46-game Championship season and Baptiste could be set to become the first.

Luton are currently behind Leeds and Burnley in most bookmakers' odds list with many expecting the club to compete at the top end of the division. Burnley are expected to see a number of key names leave the club this summer, too, with Charlie Taylor's exit being confirmed earlier this week.