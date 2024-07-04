Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of the latest news from around the Championship

The summer transfer window is gathering pace in the Championship with deals going through across the division. Leeds United made their first addition earlier this week with the signing of Joe Rodon, but their first major sale came too with Archie Gray joining Tottenham for a fee of £40m.

The Whites are expected to push for more recruits over the coming months with new additions needed if Daniel Farke's side are to give themselves the best chance of winning promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking. Elsewhere in the Championship a number of clubs have been busy and as the summer progresses, more big deals will be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With that in mind, here's a round-up of what's happening elsewhere in the second tier.

Trio eye Brentford man

Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City and Oxford United are lining up moves for Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris, according Football Insider. The clubs are said to have enquired about taking the 21-year-old on loan after seeing him excel while with Portsmouth last season.

Peart-Harris has been with Brentford since 2021, joining at the age of 18 after being a part of Chelsea's academy for 11 years. However, he has only made seven appearances for the Bees with most of his game time coming while out on loan at Forest Green Rovers and Portsmouth.

He'll be looking to kick on this season though and it seem a move to the Championship could be on the cards for him with three interested parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley want Caen striker

Burnley are among the clubs keeping a keen eye on Caen forward Andreas Hountondji, according to reports in France. The Benin international caught the eye in Ligue 2 last season while on loan at Rodez, scoring 14 goals in 34 games for the club and it is said Caen could be willing to sell for around €4 million.

The Clarets are still looking for a new manager, but they've been active in the market with the signing of Shurandy Sambo being announced last week. They are said to be closing in on appointing Scott Parker as their new manager, though, and it seems they are working to give him the tools he needs to get the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Hull City close in on forward

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has confirmed the East Yorkshire club are close to signing a new striker this summer. Hull have managed to secure the permanent addition of Ryan Giles from Luton Town this summer, but the left-back is the club's only senior recruit so far as the Tigers continue to field interest from top flight clubs in the likes of Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems Hull could be on the verge of a breakthrough in the market, though, with Ilicali revealing a deal to sign a striker is now close to being done.