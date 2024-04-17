Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton manager Russell Martin doesn't expect first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to play again this season. Bazunu had played every minute of every league game for the Saints prior to Tuesday's rearranged clash with Preston North End.

However, the Republic of Ireland international picked up an Achilles injury in the warm-up at St Mary's Stadium and probably won't feature again this season. Bazunu's injury opened the door for Alex McCarthy to make his first Championship appearance of the season under Martin and he kept a clean sheet as Southampton eased to a 3-0 victory.

That victory was enough to take the Saints to within three points of Leeds United in the Championship table and with a game in hand over the Whites, the south coast outfit have well and truly clawed their way back into the automatic promotion picture. But, if they are to go on and claim a top two spot, they will have to do so without Bazunu, who could be seen using crutches later on Tuesday evening.

""He's felt something in his Achilles and he'll get a scan tomorrow. I'm sure by the time I speak to you on Friday, we'll know the extent of it," Martin said after the game.

"But I don't expect to see Gavin any time soon at all. I am devastated for him, but we'll support him in the best possible way because it's the way this club is."

Flynn Downes also appeared to pick up an issue on Tuesday and needed to be replaced at half-time, but the midfielder’s injury isn’t quite as serious as Bazunu’s and could even be given the green light to play this weekend against Cardiff City.