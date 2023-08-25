Leeds United’s Championship rivals Southampton are hopeful of completing deals for Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser and Swansea City defender Nathan Wood before the transfer deadline.

The Saints missed the opportunity to reunite striker Joel Piroe with former coach Russell Martin as Leeds confirmed the Dutchman’s signing on a four-year deal on Thursday evening. Martin and Piroe worked together for two seasons at Swansea City, where Piroe proved especially prolific under the young coach, but has decided on Leeds as his destination this summer.

Additionally, Southampton’s proposal of a swap deal with KRC Genk, which would have seen Leeds target Joseph Paintsil trading places with existing Saints striker Paul Onuachi, was reportedly rejected by the players involved in the prospective two-way transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Martin’s side are close to announcing the signing of Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser who has been frozen out at St James’ Park for some time.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Jonjo Shelvey celebrates with teammate Ryan Fraser (R) of Newcastle after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old Scotland international last appeared for Newcastle in October 2022 and has not featured in Eddie Howe’s matchday squad since February, supposedly not seeing eye-to-eye with the head coach on Tyneside.

Southampton are set to offer him a return to the south coast where he made a name for himself with AFC Bournemouth, although the player is expected to seal a loan move to St. Mary’s Stadium, rather than a permanent switch.

Martin is also eyeing defensive reinforcements having placed a £10 million offer for Swansea defender Nathan Wood, according to reports. Everton’s Mason Holgate is also on the Saints’ radar, with a view to completing a loan switch for the versatile defensive player.