Leeds United rivals bring in Daniel Farke signing to strengthen promotion push

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke signed Sam McCallum during his time in charge of Norwich City

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's Championship rivals Sheffield United have completed the signing of Sam McCallum on a free transfer. McCallum saw his contract with Norwich expire at the end of last season and he has now made the move to Bramall Lane, becoming the club's second summer signing following the addition of former White Jamie Shackleton.

The left-back spent four and a half seasons at Carrow Road, with Daniel Farke signing him from Coventry City for £3.5 million in January 2020. He made 60 appearances for the Norfolk club, including 34 last season, but after penning a four-year deal, he'll now be looking to help Sheff United bounce back to the Premier League following their relegation last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades have had a tough summer so far with a raft of players leaving the club on free transfers and recruitment being held up by takeover talks. However, with two players through the door, Chris Wilder will be feeling confident about the season ahead.

“Sam fits the profile and we are looking forward to welcoming him into the group,” the Blades boss said. “He will bring energy to an area of the field where it is essential to be fit and athletic.

"Sam loves to go forward and his Championship experience will be vital as we look to win games and be very competitive in a notoriously tough division.”

McCallum will be expected to start the season as the Blades' first choice left-back and while he will have competition from Rhys Norrington-Davies, he'll hope to play a key role as the Blades bid to overcome a two point deduction and challenge at the top of the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a big club and I enjoy the style of football,” the 23-year-old said. “I've always liked the football which the manager has implemented into the club and hopefully I'll fit hand-in-hand with that.

"The football United play is the football I want to be playing for the next couple of years. I am looking forward to all the ambitions the manager has got here. I think the project going forward looks like it is going in the right direction again, so I wanted to be part of it.”

The Blades have been boosted by Adam Davies' decision to pen a new deal with the club, but they have seen a host of players leave on free transfers, with Daniel Jebbison, Oli McBurnie, Oliver Norwood, Max Lowe and George Baldock being among those to depart.