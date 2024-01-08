Leeds United rivals Birmingham City find new manager after Wayne Rooney dismissal

Former Leeds United coaches Jesse Marsch and Paul Heckingbottom were linked with the post at Birmingham City

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Birmingham City have brought an end to their search for a new manager with the appointment of Tony Mowbray. The Blues have been on the lookout for a new coach following the decision to part ways with Wayne Rooney in the aftermath of their defeat at Elland Road on New Year’s Day.

Mowbray, who left Sunderland in surprise circumstances last month, has penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the club and he’ll get to work immediately as he tries to pull them out of a relegation battle at the foot of the second tier. The new boss at St Andrew’s has had success with Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers in recent years, while he has also notably managed Birmingham rivals West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City.

Mowbray was one of several candidates considered for the job, with former Leeds coaches Paul Heckingbottom and Jesse Marsch being linked over the last few days.

“I am excited to be joining Birmingham City at this time,” Mowbray told the club’s official website. “I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players.

“My focus is on building their confidence, delivering results, and giving Blues’ fans a team they can be excited by and proud of. I know from personal experience how passionate Bluenoses are, home and away, and I’m looking forward to having their full support for the team starting on Saturday at home to Swansea City.

“Tom Wagner and Garry Cook have outlined the ambition for the Club. I can’t wait to get started and play my role in helping to make it a reality.”

Birmingham’s co-owner and chairman, Tom Wagner, added: “Tony was the standout candidate in our search for a new manager. His knowledge of and passion for the game shone through.