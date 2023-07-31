Leeds United rival team backdrop with date set for fresh Josh Warrington world title fight

Warrington lost his IBF featherweight world title when defeated by Mexico’s Luis Alberto Lopez at First Direct Arena in December and the Leeds warrior has not fought since. Warrington, though, will return to the ring on Saturday, October 7 and fight Nottingham’s Leigh Wood for the WBA World Featherweight title at Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Wood, 34, is a huge Forest fan and promoter Eddie Hearn Tweeted: “IT’S ON!!! Nottingham v Leeds in Sheffield for the World!”

Through its championships committee, the WBA approved a special permit requested by Matchroom Boxing for featherweight champion Wood to fight Warrington despite Wood having a mandatory challenger in Othabek Kholmatov.