Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

Leeds United rival team backdrop with date set for fresh Josh Warrington world title fight

Josh Warrington has been given the green light for a fresh world title fight with the opportunity to claim a new crown as two cities collide.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read

Warrington lost his IBF featherweight world title when defeated by Mexico’s Luis Alberto Lopez at First Direct Arena in December and the Leeds warrior has not fought since. Warrington, though, will return to the ring on Saturday, October 7 and fight Nottingham’s Leigh Wood for the WBA World Featherweight title at Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Wood, 34, is a huge Forest fan and promoter Eddie Hearn Tweeted: “IT’S ON!!! Nottingham v Leeds in Sheffield for the World!”

Through its championships committee, the WBA approved a special permit requested by Matchroom Boxing for featherweight champion Wood to fight Warrington despite Wood having a mandatory challenger in Othabek Kholmatov.

Wood regained the WBA featherweight bely when defeating Mauricio Lara in May but the champion’s team requested special permission from the WBA to make an optional fight against Warrington. After a review of the case and under various internal rules, the body decided to approve the fight on the condition that the winner, or Wood in case of a draw, will fight Kholmatov no later than 120 days after the bout.

Related topics:Josh WarringtonWarringtonEddie HearnLeedsNottingham