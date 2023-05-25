News that interim head coach Ruben Selles would not continue as Saints manager beyond the end of the season gave credence to, and all but confirmed, reports that Swansea City boss Russell Martin would be swapping South Wales for the south coast of England this summer.

Selles took charge of Southampton earlier this season, declaring his interest in the job long-term, but was unable to save the club from the drop. Ahead of their final dead-rubber fixture of the season, the Saints board has taken the ruthless decision to part company with the Spanish coach for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Norwich City defender Martin has worked his way up in the coaching world since hanging up his boots and is set to take charge at St Mary’s Stadium ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, which Southampton will spend in the second tier.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is close to being appointed Southampton manager (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Alongside director of football Jason Wilcox, who was appointed in January this year, Southampton have acquired two pieces of the promotion puzzle before this season is complete.

Leeds United on the other hand could feasibly begin June a Championship club without a manager and backroom staff, a sporting director, or a guarantee of who will be running the club next year.

Southampton’s swift action to replace Selles and rectify last summer’s transfer window mistakes by appointing Wilcox should serve as a warning to the Leeds hierarchy who, four days before the team’s final fixture of the season, have remained silent on the club’s plight – and its immediate future. That is except for chairman Andrea Radrizzani breaking cover temporarily to fire a response back to a Leeds YouTuber midway through the 4-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Leeds are to be relegated on Sunday, they’ll likely go up against Southampton next year at the right end of the table, owing to the residual quality and/or experience in both squads. As always with the Championship, it is difficult to predict which teams coming down from the Premier League will immediately challenge for promotion back to the top flight, nestle in mid-table or hurtle towards the trap door into League One.

Typically, those who act fast during the preceding summer are the ones competing at the top come the end of the season. With survival still a possibility, however slim it may be, few Leeds supporters would choose to be in Southampton’s already relegated shoes. But, it has afforded the Saints’ hierarchy to plan ahead, making a head-start on the teams likely to be their divisional rivals next season.

Contrastingly, Leeds’ preparations for 2023/24 will need to become the club’s primary focus as soon as the final whistle is blown on Sunday afternoon. Until then, they remain in a limbo of sorts, tentatively preparing for two vastly different eventualities.