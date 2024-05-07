Leeds United rival reveals 40-goal striker's play-off 'desperation' including possible rematch
Stewart returned to the pitch against Leeds last weekend for the last seven minutes having spent almost the entire campaign sidelined with injury, and is according to his manager, 'desperate' to play a part in the Saints' remaining games this season.
Stewart could yet have an important role during Southampton's play-off campaign, which gets underway on Sunday afternoon against West Bromwich Albion. The imposing 27-year-old averaged a goal every other game at previous club Sunderland, netting 40 times in 81 appearances across all competitions before sealing his move to the south coast club, but has been restricted by injury so far and is yet to find the net for the Saints.
Head coach Russell Martin spoke about Stewart's condition and eagerness following the team's win at Elland Road last Saturday.
"Keep training. We played last Saturday against Stoke, and he was there for an hour and ten minutes Sunday morning with us training like a beast and just getting worked, the whole session was around him, doing everything he needs to do in a game for as long as he possibly could.
"He's really good and he's really open to everything and just desperate to be on the pitch," Martin added. "Now it's about keeping him really ready and upping it again this week, but to the point where we know it's controlled and he can be right and stay fit."
Leeds could meet Southampton for a third time this season if the two teams progress in their respective play-off semi-final ties against Norwich City and the Baggies. A Wembley Stadium date with the Saints would likely see Leeds go up against Stewart for longer than the seven-minute cameo he was afforded last weekend, should the two teams make it.
Southampton will hope the Scot can be their secret weapon in restoring Premier League status after a year in the second tier. Leeds and West Brom, meanwhile, will hope the 6ft 2in forward is not in condition to play a central role during the Saints' play-off campaign.
