Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stewart returned to the pitch against Leeds last weekend for the last seven minutes having spent almost the entire campaign sidelined with injury, and is according to his manager, 'desperate' to play a part in the Saints' remaining games this season.

Stewart could yet have an important role during Southampton's play-off campaign, which gets underway on Sunday afternoon against West Bromwich Albion. The imposing 27-year-old averaged a goal every other game at previous club Sunderland, netting 40 times in 81 appearances across all competitions before sealing his move to the south coast club, but has been restricted by injury so far and is yet to find the net for the Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Russell Martin spoke about Stewart's condition and eagerness following the team's win at Elland Road last Saturday.

"Keep training. We played last Saturday against Stoke, and he was there for an hour and ten minutes Sunday morning with us training like a beast and just getting worked, the whole session was around him, doing everything he needs to do in a game for as long as he possibly could.

"He's really good and he's really open to everything and just desperate to be on the pitch," Martin added. "Now it's about keeping him really ready and upping it again this week, but to the point where we know it's controlled and he can be right and stay fit."

Leeds could meet Southampton for a third time this season if the two teams progress in their respective play-off semi-final ties against Norwich City and the Baggies. A Wembley Stadium date with the Saints would likely see Leeds go up against Stewart for longer than the seven-minute cameo he was afforded last weekend, should the two teams make it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad