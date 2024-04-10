Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Enzo Maresca believes the intensity of the Championship promotion race is a ‘problem’ for Leicester City. The Foxes slipped up on Tuesday night as they were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at The Den just days after returning to top spot in the second tier.

Leeds United's draw with Sunderland means they stay first for the time being but the loss has handed Ipswich Town the opportunity to return to the league summit when they take on Watford at Portman Road this evening. The Tractor Boys slipped up themselves on Saturday when they lost 1-0 at local rivals Norwich City to ultimately relinquish their standing at the top of the division.

In fact, those in the battle for the top two have made a habit of dropping points of late, with Leeds picking up just one win in their last four. Maresca puts that down to pressure and with twists and turns still to come, no doubt, he's urging his players to focus on themselves rather than the Championship table.

"Now it’s a matter of not giving too much importance to it,” Maresca said, per Leicestershire Live. “I said the same after Birmingham and Norwich: there is no time to think too much. Tonight is gone.

“I’m serious, if you watch the table yesterday, and you watch tonight, and you watch again in two days, you get crazy. You know you have to think game by game and win games. That’s it.