There's a lot to like about what new Saints boss Russell Martin is doing with Southampton but there's also a lot that would make you very nervous as a Southampton fan given the risks that are being taken. We know for a fact that Russell is somebody who wants to play football and that he will stick to that, something that I have got the utmost respect for him for.

But Southampton just need a win, regardless of how it looks or what he wants or how he sets it out. They need a win and it's been testing times but what Leeds have managed to do from their side of it is gradually go through the gears.

The performance and the result against last weekend's visitors Watford was pretty emphatic, even more delightfully exemplified by the touch of genius from Daniel Farke in controlling the ball on the touchline. I've stood in that position several times as a player and managed to punt it out of play so he has done a great job there.

BIG THUMBS UP: For Leeds United so far under boss Daniel Farke, above, pictured after this month's impressive 3-0 win at Millwall.

From the way that Leeds wanted to approach this game against Southampton, the build-up to it couldn't be any better on both sides for them.

Leeds should absolutely have confidence. Southampton will take risks. They are built to take chances because of the way that Russell wants to play out from the back so I am sure they will be very, very wary of that.

It's an intriguing matchup because obviously Daniel knows exactly how to get out of the division and he knows the way that he wants to do it. He also understands about using the players that he's got and getting the best out of the players that he has got which right now you can't doubt that he is doing.

We are seeing players get on the scoresheet that have struggled in the past and we've seen performances which have left a little bit to be desired firmly parked.

Daniel is only right to warn about Southampton bouncing back and making sure it doesn't happen against Leeds. He's professional enough to say we are not going to go there and spank them just because of some results that they've had so far. But something has got to change for Southampton and Leeds do have to be very, very aware that it's not them that is the catalyst.

That said, on current form and on current confidence, Leeds should go down there and win.

The Whites are now up to sixth place and there's an eight-point gap to the top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town but you don't worry about that at this stage of the season. There are plenty of games left stretching out in front of what they have got at the moment so there is plenty of time to make that up. It's just making sure that they do make it up.

It's alright having the games there ready for you but it's another thing to take them. But based on what we have seen from Daniel Farke and the team in recent weeks, it all should all be very, very positive as Leeds are very much moving in the right direction and Daniel is saying the right things. He has dealt with some tricky situations with regards to player availability and approach very, very well.

Obviously, the job is a long, long, long way off, anywhere near finishing off or fruition. I think he can be proud of what he's done so far, but let's be honest, he knows what an absolute marathon the Championship is and they won't be slapping each other on the backs too much I would hope.

Georginio Rutter was a real handful in last weekend's win against Watford and he shows physically what he can do at the level. He's also quite an imposing figure. I was speaking to a journo mate of mine that interviewed him who said it was a really lovely kind of down to earth and good interview, so plenty to be positive for.

Obviously, it's all about what he does on the pitch and any big transfer or any young player coming to a different country trying to assert himself is going to find it tough. He has been no different to anyone else.

But I think that the way he has applied himself has been fantastic. There weren't too many sniffs about him once they had gone down thinking 'get me out of here' so all credit to him.

He'd have done it off the back of his own hard work and the input of the players around him, which I think is the perfect combination for the manager.

Patrick Bamford is also now back in the mix and he has been there before and he has been written off before. He knows what it is expected, what the levels are and what the demands are of being a centre forward for Leeds United.

His challenge now is to go again, to go again as an older player and to make sure that he's part of this next episode of what the story is. If it gets Leeds back into the Premier League at the first knockings then great and whether he is a bit part player or a main player we will soon see. But a fully fit, raring to go and motivated Patrick Bamford is only a bonus for Leeds.

These last couple of years have been attritional shall we say for Leeds but you'd say so far so good this season. That's not kind of accepting where they are as perfect, by no means. But I think so far so good is a really good way of putting it because there is a very, very long way to go and hopefully Leeds can maintain this type of course that they have found themselves on with the type of players that they have got.