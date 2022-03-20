The game between 16th-placed Leeds and 18th-placed Watford will take place on Saturday April 9 at 3pm. The Whites currently hold a seven-point lead over Roy Hodgson's side and won the Elland Road clash earlier in the season with a Diego Llorente goal.

Leeds' allocation of 2,316 tickets will go on sale online from tomorrow, for Super Away Attendees only at first. Those supporters are guaranteed tickets but must apply by 12 noon on March 22.

On Tuesday from 1pm Tracker tickets, for fans who attended 14 or more away games in the 2019/20 season, will go on sale on a first come, first served basis.

A day later on Wednesday at 1pm home season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets, and on Thursday March 24 any remaining tickets go on sale to members, again on a first come, first served basis.

Ticket prices are £30 for adults, £22 for seniors aged 65 and over, £18 for full-time students and £10 for juniors aged 18 and under.

For supporters in need of accessible seating, Watford have 28 wheelchair spaces, each with a complimentary carer ticket. Ambulant tickets are available within the main ticket allocation at the prices listed above.

Official coach travel will be priced at £37 for adults and £30 for concessions and departs from outside the East Stand at 8.30am.