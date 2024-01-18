Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United reveal Swansea City away allocation with ticket prices and sale details

Ticket details for Leeds United's trip to Swansea City have been announced.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 18th Jan 2024, 17:46 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 17:47 GMT
Leeds United have revealed their ticket allocation for next month's Championship clash at Swansea City and ticket sale details.

Daniel Farke's Whites will take on Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday, February 13 for a 7.45pm kick-off screened live on Sky Sports.

Leeds have now revealed that they have been given an allocation of 1,971 tickets which will go on sale online in four phases, the first of which will begin at 1pm on Wednesday, February 24.

Tickets are priced at £34 for adults, £21 for Seniors Over 65/Armed Forces/Full time students with valid identification/Under 21s, £15 for under-18s and £12 for under-12s.

