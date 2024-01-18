Ticket details for Leeds United's trip to Swansea City have been announced.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have revealed their ticket allocation for next month's Championship clash at Swansea City and ticket sale details.

Daniel Farke's Whites will take on Swansea at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday, February 13 for a 7.45pm kick-off screened live on Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have now revealed that they have been given an allocation of 1,971 tickets which will go on sale online in four phases, the first of which will begin at 1pm on Wednesday, February 24.

Tickets are priced at £34 for adults, £21 for Seniors Over 65/Armed Forces/Full time students with valid identification/Under 21s, £15 for under-18s and £12 for under-12s.