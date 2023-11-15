Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United reveal Sunderland away allocation ticket details as deal reached with Black Cats

Leeds United have revealed their away allocation for next month’s Championship clash at Sunderland and a ticket deal reached with the Black Cats.
By Lee Sobot
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 16:51 GMT
Leeds will take on Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland side at the Stadium of Light in an 8pm kick-off on Tuesday, December 12 and the Whites have been given 2,000 tickets. Leeds have also announced that a reciprocal pricing deal has been agreed for the fixture and that general admission prices will cost £29 for adults, £26 for ages 65 and over, £22 for those aged under 22 years and £12 for under-16s. Those under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Tickets will go on sale online in four stages with the first of those phases opening on Tuesday, November 21 at 1pm for Super Away Attendees. Those supporters are guaranteed a ticket but must apply by 12 noon on Wednesday, November 22. For full details, visit the club website HERE

