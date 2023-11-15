Leeds United reveal Sunderland away allocation ticket details as deal reached with Black Cats
Leeds United have revealed their away allocation for next month’s Championship clash at Sunderland and a ticket deal reached with the Black Cats.
Leeds will take on Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland side at the Stadium of Light in an 8pm kick-off on Tuesday, December 12 and the Whites have been given 2,000 tickets. Leeds have also announced that a reciprocal pricing deal has been agreed for the fixture and that general admission prices will cost £29 for adults, £26 for ages 65 and over, £22 for those aged under 22 years and £12 for under-16s. Those under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.