The renewal process will open on Friday March 1, online, and will herald the start of an attempt to level out the different pricing tiers that currently exist at Elland Road. A club statement said: "The club currently has three pricing tiers for season tickets based on tenure and, in response to supporter feedback, and in order to be fairer to all fans, we will begin to equalise pricing gradually over the course of several season ticket renewal periods, with the medium-term objective that all supporters seated in the same sections at Elland Road will pay the same price - whilst retaining our generous discounts for concessions. As a result of the above, there will be an increase in the cost of season tickets, based on 2022/23 prices, the percentage of which depends on the pricing tier, however for 2024/25 supporters who have held a season ticket for the longest tenure will still pay the cheapest price for a Season Ticket."

The season ticket prices will remain the same regardless of how Leeds' promotion charge ends this season. They start at £18.87 per game for adults, accounting for 23 Championship home matches, and £22.84 per game based on 19 Premier League fixtures at Elland Road. Leeds' statement highlighted the value they believe still exists in the prices, compared with matchday ticket costs. It read: "Based on an adult season ticket across all price categories, Leeds United season tickets still represent excellent value and, on average, are 34 per cent [Championship] or 25 per cent [Premier League] cheaper than buying the same seat on a match-by-match basis, which equates to eight or five free games per season [Championship versus Premier League], furthermore the pricing change will represent only the second increase in over 11 years." Supporters will be able to spread the payment across six or 10-monthly installments through the club's finance provider V12 Finance.

Leeds are also keen to clamp down on non-attendance by season ticket holders in order to fill Elland Road on matchdays. Their statement said: "Despite the overwhelming demand for tickets, season ticket holders not attending matches at Elland Road is still a problem as it detracts from our legendary atmosphere that is vital to the teams’ performance. As a result, a new usage condition will be implemented within our season ticket terms and conditions. Season ticket holders must attend 80 per cent of the home league games at Elland Road or they will not be invited to renew for the following season. The introduction of this attendance condition has proved successful at other clubs, ensuring as many supporters as possible get to see the team whilst encouraging fans to monetise matches they cannot attend, making season tickets more affordable." Attendance includes the season ticket holder being personally present, a friend or family member using the official ticket forwarding scheme or the seat being put up for resale via the official ticket exchange system.

PRICE HIKE - Leeds United are putting up the season ticket prices at Elland Road, as well as introducing a new attendance condition. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United Supporters Trust and the Supporter Advisory Board were consulted ahead of the price announcement and while the Trust do not welcome the price increase, they say the club has taken a 'step in the right direction' by listening to some, but not all, the feedback they were given. A Trust spokesperson said: "Price rises are never welcomed, particularly during times of continued widespread economic pressure. Some fans will face larger increases than others as the club starts to level out season ticket legacy pricing, which aims to ensure that in the future no season ticket holder is paying more than the one sat next to them. The club's consideration that increases are based on 2022/23 prices, rather than pre-rebate 2023/24 prices is welcomed, alongside new options for payment plans over the season. While we're disappointed to see some fans have rises of 12 per cent, we do acknowledge the club is still trying to respect the loyalty of the longest-standing season ticket holders, allowing them to pay the lowest amount for a match ticket over the next few seasons. The club have actively engaged with a variety of different fan groups ahead of today’s announcement which is a step in the right direction - and we acknowledge that some, not all, of the feedback was taken on board."