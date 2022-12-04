Leeds United reveal reasons behind quartet's absence as training camp begins without keeper duo

Jesse Marsch is putting his players through their paces this week ahead of a friendly game against Elche on Thursday but is without two of his goalkeepers. Both Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson are suffering from a viral illness and have been unable to travel, leaving Joel Robles and Dani van den Heuvel as Marsch's options for the friendly. Harry Christy is also out in Spain with the Under 21s and can be drafted in if necessary.

Robles was brought in during the summer transfer window to help support 22-year-old's Meslier and Klaesson, and has thus far featured in the EFL Cup and Papa John's Trophy. Patrick Bamford is currently out in Munich for a groin operation but head of medicine and performance Rob Price, who will fly from Spain to Germany to accompany the striker for the procedure, expects him available for action again within two weeks.

The operation on the inguinal canal is considered a minor one, after which players can return to running and training in just a matter of days. Bamford had recovered from the hip injury that kept him out of Bournemouth and Spurs before the break, but felt slight discomfort in his groin and Leeds decided to complete the procedure in order to have him back for the Premier League's restart.

TRAINING CAMP: For Leeds United in Spain.

Left-back Junior Firpo is the fourth first team player missing from the training camp's first sessions having sustained a minor knock, but the plan is to fly him out later in the week. Luis Sinisterra and Stuart Dallas have joined the squad on the trip as they continue their rehabilitation from longer term injuries and Adam Forshaw is involved in training again having had a hernia operation.