RESTRICTED ALLOCATION - Leeds United will take almost 3,000 fewer fans to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup than they did in the FA Cup in 2020. Pic: Getty

The Whites, then a Championship club, sold out an 8,000 allocation for that game in January 2020.

Tonight Leeds have revealed the reason why the Gunners' Safety Team have informed them that the October clash in the Carabao Cup will host fewer travelling fans.

A club statement said: "We have been allocated 5,200 tickets in the visitors section in the Clock End Lower Tier. This is the maximum allocation available. Arsenal Football Club's Safety Team have advised that due to persistent standing during our last match played in the FA Cup Third Round in January 2020, we will only be allocated the Lower Tier for our forthcoming fixture."

Tickets for the game, priced £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, go on sale on Friday October 1 for super away attendees and away season ticket holders not enrolled on the Away Auto Cup Scheme, members of which are guaranteed a ticket but must apply by 10.30am October 5. Leeds say any away season ticket holders enrolled on the scheme who do not receive a confirmation email for the Arsenal game by 1pm on Friday should purchase their ticket online within their priority period.

From 1pm next Tuesday, fans who attended five or more away games in the 2019/20 season will be able to buy tickets on a first come, first served basis and a day later home season ticket holders will get the chance to purchase.