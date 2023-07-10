Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United reveal new home kit release date details and how to purchase early

Leeds United have revealed when the club’s new home kit will be unveiled along with details about how and when to purchase.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 18:37 BST

The new home shirt for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign will be unveiled on Tuesday, July 11, the day before the Whites take in their first pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo. Leeds have revealed that the shirt will be available to purchase online and in-store from 9am on Tuesday morning but that all season ticket holders, My Leeds+ and Priority members will receive a one-hour online priority window to get their hands on the new shirt first at 8am.

KIT LAUNCH DETAILS: From Leeds United. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.KIT LAUNCH DETAILS: From Leeds United. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.
