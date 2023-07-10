The new home shirt for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign will be unveiled on Tuesday, July 11, the day before the Whites take in their first pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo. Leeds have revealed that the shirt will be available to purchase online and in-store from 9am on Tuesday morning but that all season ticket holders, My Leeds+ and Priority members will receive a one-hour online priority window to get their hands on the new shirt first at 8am.