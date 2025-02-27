Leeds United reveal latest on striker doing rehab work at Thorp Arch
Bamford suffered a hamstring injury against Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day. The striker is yet to start a Championship game this season and has featured for just 123 minutes of league action, after working his way back to fitness following a knee operation that ended his 2023/24 campaign prematurely.
According to Farke the 31-year-old is still aware of the hamstring but is building up his fitness levels in individual training at Thorp Arch.
"Sadly not back in team training," said Farke. "I'm struggling to give you a timeframe. I've done this twice before - I spoke in January about four to six weeks, then I said [maybe back in team training] after the Sunderland game. He's still doing a lot in individual training, building up his fitness levels and working hard with our rehab coaches but not back in team training. Still a little awareness in the hamstring. He's working desperately to get back as quick as possible but he's not back yet. I don't want to put more weight on his shoulders and say a timeframe."
Mateo Joseph started the season in the number nine role but had it wrestled from him by Joel Piroe, who has gone on to score 15 times and surpass his 2023/24 tally. Piroe got the third in Monday night's 3-1 win at Sheffield United as the Whites moved five points clear of the Blades. But goals have been shared around the Leeds squad this season, with Dan James firing in 10, Brenden Aaronson adding eight and five other players scoring four or more times.
