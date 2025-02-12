Leeds United have told the club's Supporters Advisory Board (SAB) that this year's pre-season will once again take place in Europe.

A first friendly fixture of the summer will be announced in due course, according to Leeds, with the match set to take place on the continent.

According to the SAB's most recent minutes, Leeds supporters will be allowed to attend the upcoming fixtures unlike last summer where crowds were not permitted at United's friendly matches in Germany.

Last June, the club issued the following statement, urging fans not to travel as they would not be granted access to watch United's pre-season encounters.

"Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond control of the club, we have recently been informed that any friendly matches played in Germany have been ordered to take place behind closed doors.

"We understand that supporters will be frustrated at this news, as we are equally as a club. We have explored all possible avenues - however, it has not been possible to overturn this decision.

"As always, we would like to thank you for your commitment and dedication, but in light of the above, we kindly ask supporters expecting to see Leeds United in pre-season training or matches not to travel to Germany."

This year, however, that will not be the case, according to club chief executive Angus Kinnear who was present at the SAB meeting last month.

As per the meeting's minutes: "Pre-season next summer will be in Europe, with matches that fans will be able to attend. A first fixture to be announced in due course, with additional Elland Road fixtures also to be revealed down the line."

Leeds contested their opening pre-season fixture of 2023/24 and Daniel Farke's first match in the United dugout, in Norwegian capital Oslo back in July 2023. The match was hosted at the Ullevaal Stadion against Manchester United. It is possible Leeds will return to Scandinavia this summer where the club boasts a large following relative to the number of overseas supporters in other regions of the world.